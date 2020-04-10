By Trend

The price of gold decreased in Azerbaijan on April 10, compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by 69.683 manat and amounted to 2,872.49 manat per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 0.6403 manat and amounted to 26.2491 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 27.438 manat and amounted to 1,275.4845 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium decreased by 59.483 manat and amounted to 3,665.778 manat per ounce.

Precious metals April 10, 2020 April 9, 2020 Gold XAU 2,872.49 2,802.807 Silver XAG 26.2491 25.6088 Platinum XPT 1,275.4845 1,248.0465 Palladium XPD 3,665.778 3,725.261

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, and osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on April 10)

