By Trend

The price of gold increased in Azerbaijan on Apr. 3, compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by 47.4895 manat and amounted to 2,741.4625 manat per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 0.7084 manat and amounted to 24.503 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 8.2025 manat and amounted to 1,235.2965 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium decreased by 60.5455 manat and amounted to 3,814.29 manat per ounce.

Precious metals April 3, 2020 April 2, 2020 Gold XAU 2,741.4625 2,693.973 Silver XAG 24.503 23.7946 Platinum XPT 1,235.2965 1,227.094 Palladium XPD 3,814.29 3,874.8355

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, and osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on April 3)

