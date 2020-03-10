By Akbar Mammadov

The weighted average exchange rate of manat have stood at 1.7000 at the FX auction initiated by the Central Bank with the participation of the State Oil Fund on 10 March 2020, CBA announces.

Demand at the 14-day deposit auction held by CBA on 10 March 2020 was AZN 268.0 M (million), with the 5.51% weighted average interest rate on deposit transactions.

