Gold, silver and platinum prices increased in Azerbaijan on Dec. 26, compared to the prices on Dec. 25, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).
The price of gold increased by over 6.1 manat and amounted to just over 2,555 manat per ounce.
The price of silver increased by 0.3166 manat and amounted to 30.5 manat per ounce.
The price of platinum increased by over 10.8 manat and amounted to nearly 1,615 manat per ounce.
The price of palladium increased by 10.3 manat and amounted to almost 3,217 manat per ounce.
|
Precious metals
|
Dec. 26, 2019
|
Dec. 25, 2019
|
Gold
|
XAU
|
2,555.1085
|
2,548.9970
|
Silver
|
XAG
|
30.5197
|
30.2031
|
Platinum
|
XPT
|
1,614.8640
|
1,604.0435
|
Palladium
|
XPD
|
3,216.9100
|
3,206.5995
The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).
The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.
Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.
(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Dec. 26)
