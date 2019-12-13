By Trend

In November 2019, the share of the Chrome browser for computers in the Azerbaijani market of browsers for PCs and laptops fell by 12.31 percent compared to the previous month, Trend reports referring to the data provided by StatCounter's Global Stats.

However, Chrome remains the most popular internet browser for computers in Azerbaijan, which as of Dec. 2, 2019 owns 68.69 percent of the market.

This reduction was affected by the statistical indicators of the Safari internet browser for computers, which, on the contrary, showed a significant increase by almost 9 times in November 2019, by 15.03 percentage points. Thus, the browser's market share was 16.81 percent at the end of November.

In November 2019, there was a decrease of 1.858 percent in the share of Opera's computer internet browsers, which amounted to 6.12 percent as of Dec. 2, 2019.

At the end of November 2019, the market share of Mozilla Firefox’s browsers for computers in Azerbaijan amounted to 3.16 percent, which is 1.08 percent less compared to the previous month.

Other computer browsers share the rest of the market, among which Yandex Browser stands out with 2.34 percent of the market share, which is 0.12 percent less than in the previous month.

