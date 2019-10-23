By Trend

The period of exemption from tax regarding the production volume obtained from the sale of agricultural products in Azerbaijan will be extended for five years, Trend reports Oct. 23.

This is reflected in the draft law “On Amending Tax Code”, and concerns the volume of production obtained from the sale of agricultural products manufactured by the agricultural producers themselves (including by industrial means).

This draft law is included in the agenda of the Azerbaijani parliamentary meetings to be held Nov. 12, 13 and 14.

The tax exemption has been in force since Jan. 1, 2014.

