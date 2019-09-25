By Trend

In accordance with the recent estimates, agriculture, water resources and forestry are the most sensitive sectors in Azerbaijan, Melek Cakmak, head of the Partnership and Liaison Office of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) in Azerbaijan, said at a seminar on strengthening Azerbaijan’s potential in reducing greenhouse gases in the agricultural sector and land use, Trend reports September 24.

She said that considering the natural characteristics and geographical location of Azerbaijan, its territory is negatively affected by climatic changes, which are already manifested in the form of floods, droughts, stuffiness and a sharp increase in air temperature since the beginning of spring.

“From this point of view, the priorities facing the Azerbaijani government include comprehensive assessment of decisions on climate technologies in the most sensitive sectors, development of a national adaptation strategy and an action plan, as well as their integration to national sectors,” she said.

