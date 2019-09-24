By Trend
Gold and silver prices increased in Azerbaijan on Sept. 24 compared to the previous prices, Trend reports referring to data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).
The price of gold increased by 8.3045 manats to 2,584.4675 manats per ounce.
The price of silver increased by 0.4584 manats to 31.5398 manats per ounce.
The price of platinum decreased by 4.165 manats to 1,620.2700 manats per ounce.
The price of palladium decreased in comparison with the previous figure by 4.7515 manats to 2,815.2595 manats per ounce.
|
Precious metals
|
Sept. 24, 2019
|
Sept. 23, 2019
|
Gold
|
XAU
|
2,584.4675
|
2,576.1630
|
Silver
|
XAG
|
31.5398
|
31.0814
|
Platinum
|
XPT
|
1,620.2700
|
1,624.4350
|
Palladium
|
XPD
|
2,815.2595
|
2,820.0110
The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).
The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.
Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.
(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Sept. 24)
---
