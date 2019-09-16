By Trend

China's top legislator Li Zhanshu will pay an official goodwill visit to Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Russia from September 19 to 28, Trend reports with reference to Xinhua.

Li, chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC), will make the visit at the invitation of Ogtay Asadov, speaker of the National Assembly of Azerbaijan; Dariga Nazarbayeva, speaker of the Kazakh Parliament's Upper House, and Nurlan Nigmatulin, speaker of the Kazakh Parliament's Lower House; and Viacheslav Volodin, speaker of the Russian Parliament's Lower House, the State Duma.

During the visit, Li will attend the Fourth Meeting of Speakers of Eurasian Countries' Parliaments (MSEAP) in Kazakhstan and the Fifth Meeting of the Cooperation Committee between NPC and the Russian Parliament in Russia.

