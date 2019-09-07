By Trend
Last week, the price of one ounce of gold decreased by 11.4495 manats or 0.4 percent in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,603.1114 manats.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
Aug. 26
|
2,622.3435
|
Sept. 2
|
2,593.6050
|
Aug. 27
|
2,597.4300
|
Sept. 3
|
2,591.5140
|
Aug. 28
|
2,610.2310
|
Sept. 4
|
2,622.0035
|
Aug. 29
|
2,623.2105
|
Sept. 5
|
2,626.2790
|
Aug. 30
|
2,595.1095
|
Sept. 6
|
2,582.1555
|
Average weekly
|
2,609.6649
|
Average weekly
|
2,603.1114
Last week, the price of one ounce of silver increased by 0.2987 manats or 0.9 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 32.0191 manats.
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
Aug. 26
|
30.0122
|
Sept. 2
|
31.2270
|
Aug. 27
|
30.0452
|
Sept. 3
|
31.3302
|
Aug. 28
|
30.8768
|
Sept. 4
|
33.0063
|
Aug. 29
|
31.2996
|
Sept. 5
|
33.0064
|
Aug. 30
|
31.0769
|
Sept. 6
|
31.5257
|
Average weekly
|
30.6621
|
Average weekly
|
32.0191
Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum increased by 13.7275 manats or 0.8 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,621.8884 manats.
|
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
|
Aug. 26
|
1,464.8475
|
Sept. 2
|
1,595.1015
|
Aug. 27
|
1,457.7330
|
Sept. 3
|
1,587.4855
|
Aug. 28
|
1,478.0650
|
Sept. 4
|
1,637.3380
|
Aug. 29
|
1,544.2375
|
Sept. 5
|
1,680.6880
|
Aug. 30
|
1,560.9230
|
Sept. 6
|
1,608.8290
|
Average weekly
|
1,501.1612
|
Average weekly
|
1,621.8884
Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium increased by 19.5075 manats or 0.7 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 2,631.2379 manats.
|
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
Aug. 26
|
2,501.6605
|
Sept. 2
|
2,619.6915
|
Aug. 27
|
2,511.7840
|
Sept. 3
|
2,619.5215
|
Aug. 28
|
2,517.0285
|
Sept. 4
|
2,628.1320
|
Aug. 29
|
2,510.1775
|
Sept. 5
|
2,649.6455
|
Aug. 30
|
2,525.9960
|
Sept. 6
|
2,639.1990
|
Average weekly
|
2,513.3293
|
Average weekly
|
2,631.2379
---
Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz