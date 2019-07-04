By Mirsaid Ibrahimzade

Agriculture is considered a driver of the non-oil sector in Azerbaijan. Intensive measures taken by government bear fruits and evident constant development of this sector is reflected in statistical data.

Favorable conditions exist for the development of agriculture in Azerbaijan, such as fertile land and climate. Plant growing prevails over animal husbandry. Some 61 percent of agricultural production is crop production, while livestock accounts for 39 percent.

Suitable for sowing territories, favorable temperature balance on the plains of Azerbaijan allowed achieving relative superiority of crop development over the livestock.

The main objective of agricultural sector of Azerbaijan is to provide the population with food, but the country also exports large amounts of agricultural production.

The agricultural output value amounted to some 1.95 billion manats ($1.14 billion) in January-May 2019, which records growth by 6.7 percent compared to the same period last year, Azerbaijan’s State Statistical Committee said in a message.

In this period, figure for livestock production went up by 2.9 percent to 1.57 billion manats ($0.92 billion). Azerbaijan produced 201,100 tons of meat, 845,900 tons of milk, 765.5 million eggs and 12,200 tons of wool.

Meat production rose by 3.1 percent and milk production by 2 percent compared to January-May 2018, while the production of eggs and wool rose by 3.2 percent and by 3.1 percent, respectively.

Livestock is more developed in the mountainous regions of Azerbaijan, especially the Mountainous Shirvan and Kalbajar-Lachin economic zones.

The country fully meets its egg demand through local production. Hajigabul Poultry Farming located in the Aghajanli village of the Hajigabul region produces 70-75 percent of overhaul egg consumption. Some 1.3 million eggs are produced every day.

Meanwhile, plant production rose by 24.9 percent and reached 378.3 million manats ($221.88 million).

Some 247,400 tons of vegetables were grown during January to May 2019, which is 14 percent more than in the same period last year.

Olericulture (vegetable growing) is more developed in Khachmaz, Lankaran and Absheron regions. The Khachmaz zone specializes in late maturing, and Lankaran in farash (early maturing) vegetable growing. A lot of vegetables are also grown in greenhouses around Baku and Ganja.

--

Mirsaid Ibrahimzade is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow him on Twitter: @MirsaidIbrahim1

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz