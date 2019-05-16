By Trend

In January-April 2019, Azerbaijani citizens purchased 374 real estate properties in Turkey, which is 117 real estate properties more than in the same period last year, Trend reports with reference to the Turkish Statistical Institute.

In April 2019, Azerbaijani citizens bought 87 real estate properties in Turkey, which is 19 more properties more than in April 2018.

In April 2019, a total of 84,400 real estate properties were sold in Turkey, which is 18.1 percent more compared to the same month of 2018.

During the reporting period, 15,400 real estate properties were sold in Istanbul, 7,500 real estate properties in Ankara, and 4,700 real estate properties in Izmir.

“The remaining 56,800 real estate properties account for other cities of Turkey,” the report said.

In April 2019, 3,700 real estate properties were sold to foreigners in Turkey, which is 82.1 percent more compared to the same period in 2018.

In April 2019, Iraqi citizens purchased 533 real estate properties in Turkey, Iranian citizens - 322 real estate properties, Kuwaiti citizens - 202 and Russian citizens - 202 real estate properties.

---

