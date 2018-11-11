By Trend

In 2019, a new project on youth employment will be launched in Azerbaijan at the initiative of the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers) Organizations of Azerbaijan (AEC) and with the support of the International Labor Organization (ILO), the AEC Vice President Vugar Zeynalov told Trend.

He noted that currently the project is at the stage of formation and development.

"We are planning to launch this project early next year. It is still difficult to name the final cost of the project, but we believe the volume of investments in this project will be known in January. At the moment, negotiations are underway, all issues related directly to the project are being discussed," Zeynalov said.

The vice president of the Confederation noted that the project, implemented with the support of the ILO, aims to assist young people in employment issues in small and medium-sized businesses.

The Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers) Organizations of Azerbaijan was established on March 5, 1999 in Baku and passed the official state registration.

The AEC unites over 1,000 business entities, including 35 associations and unions of socio-economic profile.