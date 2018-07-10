By Trend

The vessels owned by the Caspian Sea Oil Fleet of the Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping CJSC are carrying out dredging operation at the Filanovsky field in the Russian sector of the Caspian Sea on the basis of a contract with Voltar Marine company, Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping CJSC said in a message July 10.

A dredging vessel ("Engineer Balarza Mammadov"), three soil transportation ships (“Bakinskaya 3”, “Bakinskaya 5”, “Bakinskaya 6”) and supply-towing vessel “Yarenga” were involved in the implementation of the dredging project.

A total of 27,050 cubic meters of dredging work were carried out. Thus, the first stage of the project, which started on June 26, 2018, was completed.

The implementation of the work planned for the second stage of the project at the Filanovsky field will also be carried out by the vessels of the shipping company. For example, a crane vessel "Gurban Abbasov" with a safe load capacity of 600 tons will be involved in the installation of a platform support unit in this area, while the “Yarenga” supply-towing vessel will be used for anchoring operations.

All the health, safety and environmental protection (HSE) procedures were observed during the implementation of the project and no negative incident has happened in the course of the work. The vessels of Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping CJSC will also be involved in the next stage of work at the Filanovsky field.

Apart from its contribution to the inflow of foreign capital into the country, the active participation of the shipping company in large-scale projects is also important in terms of developing cooperation and gaining international experience.

The Caspian Sea Oil Fleet of the Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping CJSC provides services in support of oil and gas production processes in the Caspian Sea, including construction of offshore bases, racks, oil and gas pipelines, geological exploration services, etc.

The fleet includes specialized vessels of various types, which help the shipping company to become one of the unique companies around the globe which provides many different types of services.

