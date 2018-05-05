By Trend
The official exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week.
Accordingly, at the end of the week the average rate was set at 1.7 AZN/USD.
|
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
|
April 23
|
1.7
|
April 30
|
1.7
|
April 24
|
1.7
|
May 1
|
1.7
|
April 25
|
1.7
|
May 2
|
1.7
|
April 26
|
1.7
|
May 3
|
1.7
|
April 27
|
1.7
|
May 4
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
At the end of last week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro set by the CBA increased by 0,0241 manats or 1,18 percent last week.
Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was set at 2,04598 manats.
|
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
|
April 23
|
2,0862
|
April 30
|
2,0618
|
April 24
|
2,0763
|
May 1
|
2,0522
|
April 25
|
2,0771
|
May 2
|
2,0404
|
April 26
|
2,07
|
May 3
|
2,0378
|
April 27
|
2,059
|
May 4
|
2,0377
|
Average weekly
|
2,07372
|
Average weekly
|
2,04598
The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by the CBA increased by 0,0002 manats (0,74 percent) last week.
Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was set at 0,02694 manats.
|
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
|
April 23
|
0,0278
|
April 30
|
0,0272
|
April 24
|
0,0275
|
May 1
|
0,027
|
April 25
|
0,0276
|
May 2
|
0,0268
|
April 26
|
0,0273
|
May 3
|
0,0267
|
April 27
|
0,0271
|
May 4
|
0,027
|
Average weekly
|
0,02746
|
Average weekly
|
0,02694
The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by the CBA increased by 0,0174 manats (4,32 percent) last week.
Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was set at 0,4126 manats.
|
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
|
April 23
|
0,4183
|
April 30
|
0,4198
|
April 24
|
0,4144
|
May 1
|
0,4186
|
April 25
|
0,4159
|
May 2
|
0,414
|
April 26
|
0,4166
|
May 3
|
0,4082
|
April 27
|
0,4174
|
May 4
|
0,4024
|
Average weekly
|
0,41652
|
Average weekly
|
0,4126