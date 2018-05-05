By Trend

The official exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week.

Accordingly, at the end of the week the average rate was set at 1.7 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate April 23 1.7 April 30 1.7 April 24 1.7 May 1 1.7 April 25 1.7 May 2 1.7 April 26 1.7 May 3 1.7 April 27 1.7 May 4 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

At the end of last week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro set by the CBA increased by 0,0241 manats or 1,18 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was set at 2,04598 manats.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate April 23 2,0862 April 30 2,0618 April 24 2,0763 May 1 2,0522 April 25 2,0771 May 2 2,0404 April 26 2,07 May 3 2,0378 April 27 2,059 May 4 2,0377 Average weekly 2,07372 Average weekly 2,04598

The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by the CBA increased by 0,0002 manats (0,74 percent) last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was set at 0,02694 manats.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate April 23 0,0278 April 30 0,0272 April 24 0,0275 May 1 0,027 April 25 0,0276 May 2 0,0268 April 26 0,0273 May 3 0,0267 April 27 0,0271 May 4 0,027 Average weekly 0,02746 Average weekly 0,02694

The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by the CBA increased by 0,0174 manats (4,32 percent) last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was set at 0,4126 manats.