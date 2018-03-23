By Trend:

During the entire period of cooperation with Tajikistan, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) invested 300 million euros in the country, the Tajik Telegraph Agency reported March 22.

All funds have been invested in the development of small and medium-sized businesses within 700 consulting projects.

EBRD held the first meeting of the Supervisory Board of the Small Business Development Initiative in Dushanbe last week.

The representatives of the Tajik government, donor agencies, international organizations, local financial institutions, business associations and private businesses attended the event.

The results of 2017 achieved within the small business support program in Tajikistan were summed up at the meeting.

EBRD supports the growth and competitiveness of small and medium-sized enterprises in Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan in three main areas of activity, namely, investments, consultations and a political dialogue.

To date, EBRD has invested 477 million euros in small and medium businesses in Kyrgyzstan and 300 million euros in Tajikistan. The bank also implemented more than 1,100 consulting projects in Kyrgyzstan and 700 consulting projects in Tajikistan.

