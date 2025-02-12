Azerbaijan-Somalia relations: Path to deeper co-op with African states

12 February 2025 16:58 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan has lately made serious efforts to further develop relations with African countries. This can be justified both by the value Baku places on political and economic relations with the Global South, as well as by its intention to extend a helping hand to African countries in the face of the severe crisis they are experiencing.

On February 12, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, arrived for an official visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan. As this is the president's first visit to our country, this can be examined for the dynamics of political and economic relations between the two countries.

Somalia, located in the eastern part of the African continent, is a member of both the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Non-Aligned Movement. As a Muslim-majority country, it has maintained a relationship with Azerbaijan based on mutual respect, support, and solidarity within these organizations. Over the years, the two nations have developed diplomatic ties, and there is growing potential for cooperation in several sectors.

Diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Somalia were officially established on March 22, 2004. Since then, particularly in recent years, Azerbaijani-Somali interactions have increased, fostering discussions on expanding bilateral cooperation. The agreement between the two nations on political consultations provides an essential mechanism for strengthening ties, making way for collaboration in agriculture, fisheries, oil and gas, green energy, humanitarian initiatives, and education. Exchanging expertise in these fields can be mutually beneficial and create new economic opportunities.

Somalia has also been a steadfast supporter of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity. As a member of the OIC Contact Group on Azerbaijani territories previously occupied by Armenia, Somalia has consistently backed Azerbaijan on the international stage. Moreover, Somalia’s close relationship with Türkiye—one of Azerbaijan’s strategic allies—further aligns with Azerbaijan's interests in Africa. Somalia's growing economy and its potential in energy, logistics, agriculture, and humanitarian cooperation open up new prospects for bilateral engagement.

Key documents signed today:

On February 12, a significant milestone in Azerbaijan-Somalia relations was reached with the exchange of multiple agreements between the two nations in the presence of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud. These agreements lay the foundation for deeper cooperation in strategic sectors:

A bilateral agreement was established between the Ministries of Education of both countries, fostering academic collaboration, scholarships, and student exchanges. Defense and Defense Industry: A strategic agreement was signed between the Ministries of Defense of Azerbaijan and Somalia, highlighting security cooperation and the development of defence industry ties.

Azerbaijan’s strategic engagement with Africa

Azerbaijan is one of the few nations that actively opposes neo-colonialism and supports African states in their pursuit of economic and political independence. At international forums, Azerbaijan’s firm stance against neocolonialism is well-received across Africa. Beyond diplomatic backing, Azerbaijan has contributed to Africa’s development through investment and technical assistance projects. It also advocates for African nations in global organizations, helping amplify their voices on international platforms.

Furthermore, Azerbaijan plays an active role in energy, agriculture, and transportation initiatives in Africa. The country provides scholarships to African students and promotes academic exchanges, strengthening human capital development across the continent. Business forums and trade exhibitions organized by Azerbaijan facilitate deeper economic ties and help African nations integrate into global markets. This multifaceted approach has positioned Azerbaijan as a reliable and committed partner in Africa’s development.

Additionally, Azerbaijan has stepped up her powerful stance initiative in this area and emphasized this at the significant UN climate conference. Hosting COP29, a major climate conference bringing together nearly 200 countries, is a significant achievement for Azerbaijan. The unanimous support for Azerbaijan’s candidacy by international organizations and nations highlights the country’s growing diplomatic influence. Azerbaijan has taken a proactive role in advocating for the interests of the Global South on climate change, seeking to build stronger bridges between developing and developed nations.

A key focus of Azerbaijan’s climate agenda is urging major economic powers to take greater responsibility in addressing environmental challenges. The Global South, including Somalia, expects concrete support from wealthier nations, and Azerbaijan is playing a vital role in facilitating these discussions. Additionally, the COP29 Declaration on Water for Climate Action is an important initiative for countries struggling with water scarcity, with endorsers from over 50 countries, this declaration will take an integrated approach to combating the causes and impacts of climate change on water basins and water-related ecosystems. It advocates for the integration of water-related mitigation and adaptation measures in national climate policies, including NDCs and NAPs. COP29 provides a platform to push for fairer climate policies and financial commitments from the world's largest economies to support vulnerable nations.

Indeed, Somalia presents an intriguing economic opportunity for Azerbaijan. From a trade perspective, it is an almost unexplored market. Until recently, Somalia did not appear on Azerbaijan’s list of foreign trade partners. In 2021, Azerbaijan imported just $17,500 worth of goods from Somalia, but by 2023, this figure had surged to $960,000.

The official visit of Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud to Azerbaijan and his meeting with President Ilham Aliyev mark an important step toward strengthening bilateral cooperation. Expanding economic relations with Somalia will undoubtedly be a challenging process, requiring careful planning and long-term commitment. However, with the right strategies in place, Azerbaijan can tap into Somalia’s economic potential, diversify its partnerships, and strengthen its footprint in the African market. By fostering trade, investment, and political dialogue, Baku can position itself as a key partner in Somalia’s economic transformation while simultaneously benefiting from new opportunities in this dynamic region.

With the right strategy, Azerbaijan can tap into the economic potential of this Horn of Africa nation and build long-term partnerships!