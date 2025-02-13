Global trade disruptions loom amid Trump’s tariff measures [COMMENTARY]

13 February 2025 16:43 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff policy, targeting both allies and rivals, has raised concerns about potential disruptions to the global trade system. By imposing tariffs on key economic partners—including China, the European Union, Canada, Mexico, and Brazil—the U.S. administration has triggered retaliatory measures, leading to fears of a trade war with far-reaching consequences. These shifts are expected to accelerate inflation both in the U.S. and in the countries affected by the tariffs, with repercussions that could hit the global economy hard.

One of the most critical areas of impact is the energy sector, where China’s countermeasures against U.S. tariffs could significantly alter global market dynamics. The uncertainty surrounding these trade policies has led many governments and economic institutions to reassess their strategies in anticipation of further disruptions.

What challenges does the new U.S. administration pose for the global economy, and what could these developments mean for Azerbaijan?

Commenting on the issue to Azernews, Rashad Hasanov first said that Trump will have to go through various hurdles in implementing all these measures.

"There is little hope that Trump will fully implement his ambitious and disruptive economic plans. He will face serious institutional difficulties, forcing him to make concessions. However, if this approach materializes, it will pose a significant threat to the global economy."

According to Hasanov, key global players, including the European Union, China, Canada, Mexico, and Brazil, have already begun devising countermeasures. These efforts could lead to a challenge against the trade regulations set by the World Trade Organization, potentially pushing global markets toward economic polarization and inflation risks.

"Such inflationary pressures will negatively impact populations worldwide, concentrating wealth within a smaller social group and triggering a decline in global demand. If economic recession takes hold, it will lead to further instability in resource-dependent economies," he explained.

Hasanov noted that Trump’s short-term energy policies could contribute to lower global oil prices, a shift that may create economic difficulties for Azerbaijan.

"If oil prices drop to $40 per barrel, as suggested by the Trump administration, Azerbaijan’s economic stability could face serious challenges. The country's budget, which heavily relies on oil revenues, would come under pressure, weakening the economy and driving inflation upward," he said.

Azerbaijan's economy is also import-dependent, making it vulnerable to rising costs under a restrictive global trade environment. Hasanov emphasized that these challenges require proactive planning from the Azerbaijani government.

"To mitigate risks, Azerbaijan should adopt a strategic approach, focusing on strengthening domestic demand, enhancing export potential in nearby markets, and mobilizing resources for service-based exports. A long-term economic plan and a well-defined strategy for the next decade are crucial," he concluded.

As the global economic landscape shifts, Azerbaijan must prepare for potential challenges while identifying opportunities to adapt and strengthen its economic resilience.