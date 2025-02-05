Remembering Kahramanmarash: Azerbaijan's unwavering support in Türkiye's earthquake recovery

5 February 2025 16:58 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

On February 6, 2023, Türkiye experienced one of the most devastating earthquakes in its modern history. The 7.8-magnitude quake struck the southern and central regions of the country, affecting 11 provinces and causing widespread destruction. Entire neighborhoods were reduced to rubble, millions were displaced, and the nation faced an unprecedented humanitarian crisis. Amid this tragedy, Azerbaijan stood as one of Türkiye’s closest and most steadfast allies, responding with immediate assistance and long-term reconstruction efforts.

In the hours following the disaster, Azerbaijan became one of the first countries to send rescue teams and humanitarian aid to Türkiye. On the instructions of President Ilham Aliyev, planes carrying emergency supplies, medical aid, and search-and-rescue personnel were dispatched immediately. A specialized 700-member team from Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Emergency Situations was deployed to the earthquake zone, where they worked tirelessly to pull survivors from the wreckage.

The Azerbaijani rescue teams operated under extreme conditions, navigating through collapsed buildings and aftershocks to save lives. Their dedication and professionalism were widely recognized, with many stories of miraculous rescues making headlines in Turkish and international media. The Azerbaijani rescuers were not just professionals on duty—they were brothers answering a call for help.

The "Brotherly Aid" campaign, launched in Azerbaijan, saw thousands of citizens donating blood and contributing financial aid through the "Yashat" Foundation and other humanitarian initiatives. Azerbaijani state institutions and NGOs continued to offer long-term support through food distribution, psychosocial assistance, and health services.

While the initial response focused on saving lives and providing urgent assistance, Azerbaijan quickly shifted its efforts toward long-term recovery. Recognizing the scale of devastation, the Azerbaijani government committed to rebuilding key infrastructure in some of the hardest-hit areas. This was not just about constructing buildings—it was about restoring hope, livelihoods, and stability.

One of the most significant projects undertaken by Azerbaijan is the construction of the "Azerbaijan" neighborhood in Kahramanmaraş, a city that bore the brunt of the earthquake’s destruction. This massive undertaking, fully funded by Azerbaijan, is designed to provide modern, earthquake-resistant housing for families who lost everything.

The "Azerbaijan" neighborhood is more than just a residential complex. It includes:

1,000+ apartments to house displaced families

A school named after Heydar Aliyev, ensuring children’s education is uninterrupted

A kindergarten, providing a safe space for young children

A cultural center, fostering community cohesion

A mosque, offering spiritual solace to those affected

The neighborhood is a testament to the deep-rooted friendship between Azerbaijan and Türkiye. At its entrance, the flags of both nations fly side by side, and at its heart stands a monument symbolizing their unbreakable bond.

Beyond Kahramanmaraş, Azerbaijan has also extended its reconstruction efforts to other quake-hit provinces, including Hatay and Adıyaman. Schools, hospitals, and public infrastructure projects are being developed, ensuring that support is not just immediate but also sustainable.

The earthquake not only took lives and destroyed homes but also severely disrupted the economy of the affected regions. Businesses collapsed, jobs were lost, and thousands of families faced economic uncertainty. Recognizing this, Azerbaijan’s support extended beyond physical reconstruction to social and economic recovery.

Azerbaijani state institutions and NGOs worked alongside Turkish authorities to implement aid programs focused on:

Employment initiatives to help locals regain financial stability

Psychosocial support centres to assist those dealing with trauma

Healthcare services ensuring access to medical aid in affected areas

Business recovery projects helping small enterprises rebuild

These initiatives have played a crucial role in helping earthquake survivors rebuild their lives, restoring a sense of normalcy after months of hardship.

Azerbaijan’s unwavering support in Türkiye’s time of need has once again demonstrated that the relationship between the two countries is more than diplomatic—it is a brotherhood forged in solidarity. The rapid response, extensive humanitarian aid, and long-term reconstruction projects highlight Azerbaijan’s deep commitment to Türkiye’s recovery.

The February 6 earthquake was one of the darkest moments in Türkiye’s history, but out of the devastation emerged stories of unity, resilience, and hope. Azerbaijan’s role in this recovery is not just a reflection of diplomatic ties but a reaffirmation of a shared destiny.

A total of 1,278 two-, three-, and four-room apartments, as well as 826 offices and retail facilities, will be located in the Azerbaijani neighborhood.

The State Housing Construction Agency of Azerbaijan (MİDA) acts as the representative of the executive authority of the Azerbaijani government within the framework of the construction project of social and residential facilities in Kahramanmarash. The total area of the Azerbaijani housing estate is 32 (320) ha.

The part of the project of $100 million will be built by the Azerbaijani government. The construction process has been completed on the territory of the 11th and 12th quarters of the housing estate, where finishing works are currently underway, and the construction of residential buildings in place of the 7th and 8th quarters continues, taking into account all requirements of earthquake resistance.

As the reconstruction continues, the Azerbaijan neighborhood and other projects will serve as enduring symbols of this brotherhood. They are not merely buildings—they are reminders that in times of crisis, Azerbaijan and Türkiye stand united, always.