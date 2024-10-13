Yerevan undermines its credibility in sight of Baku with its unconstructiveness

13 October 2024 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

By Farman Aydin, AzerNEWS

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's speech on October 12 at the forum at the “Crossroads of Peace: Combining Security and Democracy” forum once again created a stir on the political agenda with his absurd imagination. While talking about a number of important issues that play a driving force in the ongoing process of the peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Pashinyan made serious political mistakes. First up, he expressed opposing views against the provisions of Clause 9 of the historical document of November 10, 2020, regarding the opening of communications.

Although Baku has repeatedly turned a blind eye to the fact that the Prime Minister of Armenia often makes such political mistakes, this time his statement did not go unanswered. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan voiced in its statement that this position of Armenia harms the already-tense relations and its future in all respects.

Nikol Pashinyan always believes in his speeches that Baku is trying to disrupt the peace talks and every time it makes new demands to Armenia. However, contrary to the claims of the Armenian Prime Minister, Baku, which will soon host the COP29 event, and which promotes the peace platform alone, left the next step to Yerevan. Nikol Pashinyan knows very well, what Baku's certain demands are. But despite this, he discredits himself and the government he leads and undermines his credibility with his arguments that are contrary to diplomacy.

Respecting the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and ensuring the reconnection of Nakhchivan to the mainland, as stated in clause 9, should be undertaken by Armenia as an obligation. Armenia has signed the document to comply with this obligation, but its implementation has not yet been fulfilled. Currently, Armenia suggests to Azerbaijan that it will control the communication lines itself and ensure full security. Nevertheless, looking at the recent past it tells a completely different story.

After November 2020, Armenia signed the capitulation document and promised to withdraw its remaining troops from Azerbaijan’s Garabagh. However, the promise was not kept. The Armenians, who came to Garabagh passing through the Lachin border checkpoint (a corridor until April 23, 2023) for humanitarian aid, secretly smuggled weapons and ammunition and resorted to terrorism and sabotage. As a result, hundreds of Azerbaijani civilians and soldiers lost their lives and were seriously injured when a large number of mines were brought to Garabagh under the guise of humanitarian aid.

Armenia's environmental terrorism is still a separate issue, but along with that, Armenia's territorial claims and the creation of an artificial blockade in Garabagh to prevent humanitarian aid left a clear impression of Armenia's lack of ensuring security.

Today, the Prime Minister of Armenia claims that the country he leads can ensure the opening of a safe corridor for Azerbaijan to maintain a connection with its largest exclave. However, the same corridor that Armenia wants to open under the name of "International Crossroads of Peace" reflects no more than Yerevan's illusions that serve only its interests. Armenia wants to stake the Zangazur corridor on the gambling table as its own share at any cost. As is already seen, Pashinyan tries to build his interests more on the corridor and makes all sorts of excuses to avoid the main demands of Azerbaijan.

For example, Armenia, which used Iran's rhetoric as a shield some time ago, is now considering leaving its borders completely at the disposal of the West. The Pashinyan administration, which pursues such an unstable and insecure policy, does not even respect the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan in reality. A few weeks ago, giving an interview to the Polish press at the sideline of the Warsaw Security Forum, the Armenian MFA by using the so-called word "Nagorno Karabakh" personally emphasized how unreliable the Yerevan government is. Armenia's government officials expose themselves every time with similar statements and interviews, and time shows that this pro-separatist regime's desire to restore relations with Turkiye and Azerbaijan does not coincide with the regional interests.

