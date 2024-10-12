New dawn for Energy: ADB's vision for a sustainable Caspian Corridor

12 October 2024 14:16 (UTC+04:00)

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has committed $225,000 from its Special Technical Assistance Fund to support the establishment of a "green energy corridor" across the Caspian Sea. This project represents a pivotal move toward enhancing energy cooperation between Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan, fostering sustainable electricity trade that aligns with global environmental objectives.

Project Overview: Caspian Green Energy Transmission Line

Objective: To establish a sustainable energy corridor that facilitates the transmission of renewable energy from Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Azerbaijan to European markets.

On May 2, 2024, the governments of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that outlines the project's goals, including improving energy security, promoting sustainable energy practices, and stimulating economic growth across the region. By constructing an underwater cable linking the energy systems of these three countries, the initiative aims to create a robust network that facilitates the export of renewable energy from the Caspian region to Europe via a cable laid in the Black Sea .

The initiative comes at a critical time when the need for energy diversification and sustainability is paramount, especially for Central Asian countries. As they seek to reduce their reliance on fossil fuels, this project not only enhances energy cooperation but also aligns with the goals of the Paris Agreement by promoting the development of green energy infrastructure . By connecting these nations' energy systems, the corridor will enable cross-border electricity trade, thereby increasing energy security and resilience in the face of regional energy challenges.

ADB’s support will be instrumental in the project's preparation and implementation. The technical assistance will focus on several key areas:

Intergovernmental Collaboration: Formation of intergovernmental working groups to ensure coordinated efforts among the three nations.

Governance Structure: Establishment of a special purpose vehicle (SPV) or joint venture, which will be crucial for managing the project's operations and investments.

Legal and Commercial Frameworks: Development of robust legal and commercial structures that facilitate smooth cross-border electricity trade.

Capacity Building: Training and capacity building for representatives from the involved countries, ensuring they are equipped with the necessary skills and knowledge to manage the project's complexities.

Environmental and Economic Implications: What to expect?

The green energy corridor initiative has profound implications for the environment and economy of the participating countries. By facilitating the transport of renewable energy, the project will unequivocally reduce greenhouse gas emissions, making a substantial contribution to combating climate change. Economically, it will undeniably drive growth by creating new job opportunities and bolstering energy independence. Additionally, establishing a reliable and sustainable energy supply will undoubtedly attract foreign investment, which is imperative for the long-term development of the region.The Asian Development Bank's initiative to create a green energy corridor across the Caspian Sea represents a pivotal and transformative step for Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan. By fostering regional cooperation and promoting sustainable energy practices, this project not only unequivocally supports the countries’ energy security but also aligns resolutely with global climate goals.

By enhancing interconnectivity through this green energy infrastructure, Azerbaijan aims to strengthen regional ties and promote energy security for both itself and its partners. The project not only exemplifies the commitment to a greener future but also positions the involved countries favorably in international discussions, especially with the upcoming COP29 focusing on climate resilience and renewable energy transitions.

