The British platform did not seem to be beneficial for Armenia. Another meaning of this is France's inactivity in this meeting and finally Azerbaijan's unchanging political will.

Nikol Pashinyan's refusal to meet with the Azerbaijani President at the summit is not only due to his own decision. Certainly, this is also decided by the forces that navigate Armenia towards its uncertain future.

The refusal of Azerbaijan and Turkiye to participate in the summit in Granada in 2023 overturned the plan of the West, which wanted to put Azerbaijan under pressure. That meeting was dedicated to defending the separatist regime rather than fostering peace. Because on September 19, that is, 26 days before the meeting was kicked off, the changing geopolitical situation in Garabagh, as well as in the region, left all Western organization's mouths agape.

In the last 10 months, Armenia and the European Union could finally learn to speak the proper language of diplomacy with Azerbaijan. At the 4th EPC summit, Armenia did not need to change its position or make such maneuvers in front of Azerbaijan while every subject for peace was clarified.

The fact that the meeting of Azerbaijan-Armenian leaders initiated by Great Britain did not take place is once again an indication of Armenia's avoidance of the negotiation process and its hypocrisy.

At other times, the Armenian leadership talks about the peace agenda, but when there is an opportunity for a real meeting, it disrupts this process.

This step of Armenia is also disrespectful and diplomatic immorality towards Great Britain.

After the meeting initiated by Germany in February of this year, Armenia tried to disrupt the process by making baseless accusations against Azerbaijan and showed disrespect for Berlin's efforts.

Apparently, at Macron's insistence, Pashinyan is trying to disrupt the peace initiative of any European country except France, or Macron did not permit Pashinyan to meet in London.

Thus, having been on a working visit to England, President Ilham Aliyev attended the 4th summit of the European Political Community at the invitation of Keir Starmer, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland. President Ilham Aliyev, who met and talked with the heads of state and government of Hungary, Finland, Lithuania, the Czech Republic, and other countries, also attended the opening plenary session of the 4th summit of the European Political Community held in Oxford. Besides that, the Azerbaijani President participated in a roundtable on "Energy and Connectivity" as part of the 4th summit of the European Political Community in Oxford.

The invitation and participation of Azerbaijan to the British platform once again demonstrates that Azerbaijan-Great Britain relations are based on historical values. Great Britain was one of the countries that recognized Azerbaijan's independence and is one of the partner countries interested in cooperating with Azerbaijan in various spheres of business. Great Britain's diplomatic and humanitarian support to Azerbaijan during the Patriotic War is of particular importance. Great Britain, which can always maintain a balanced relationship with Azerbaijan among the European countries, was distinct for always valuing Azerbaijan's political position.

The special invitation of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to the 4th European Political Community summit and his participation in the round table meetings demonstrated to the whole world that Azerbaijan's reputation among the developed Western countries is at a high level. Nevertheless, Armenia's refusal to meet with Azerbaijan within the framework of the summit may be its independent choice. However, this cannot be considered as anything other than undermining the processes in the direction of restoring peace in the region.

