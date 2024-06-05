Hungary's strategic role in Azerbaijan's gas sector [ANALYSIS]

5 June 2024 17:45 (UTC+04:00)

In a recent press conference, Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov announced a pivotal collaboration with Hungary that is set to deepen energy ties between the two nations. A Hungarian company will join the development of the Shah Deniz gas field, Azerbaijan's largest gas project, marking a significant step in their bilateral relations.

This partnership underscores a strategic move to enhance energy security and diversify energy sources for Hungary and the broader European market. Hungary's involvement in the Shah Deniz project signifies a broader commitment to energy cooperation, building on existing investments and projects.

Minister Bayramov highlighted the burgeoning trade relationship between Azerbaijan and Hungary, noting a substantial increase in trade turnover over the past year. This economic growth sets a positive backdrop for expanded cooperation in various sectors, including energy.

During the press conference, the ministers discussed potential avenues for collaboration, emphasizing the long-term partnership. Hungary's leading energy company, MOL, already holds significant stakes in key Azerbaijani energy projects: a 9.57% stake in the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli oil field and an 8.9% stake in the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline. These investments illustrate Hungary's strategic interest in Azerbaijan's energy resources.

The Southern Gas Corridor project, aimed at enhancing energy security for Europe, has been a focal point of Azerbaijan's energy strategy. Negotiations with Hungary regarding the entry of Azerbaijani gas into the European market are a critical component of this project. Minister Bayramov noted that Azerbaijani gas is already physically reaching Hungary, facilitated by the Solidarity Ring project.

The Solidarity Ring, a collaborative initiative involving multiple European countries, aims to create a unified system of internal pipelines, ensuring more reliable and diversified gas supplies. This project is expected to ease access to Azerbaijani gas for several European countries, thereby strengthening the continent's energy security and reducing reliance on a single source.

The involvement of a Hungarian company in the Shah Deniz gas field development is more than an economic partnership; it signifies a shared vision for a secure, interconnected, and diversified energy future. This collaboration is poised to enhance the resilience of Europe's energy infrastructure, providing a stable supply of natural gas amid global energy uncertainties.

Moreover, the strengthened energy ties between Azerbaijan and Hungary are likely to spur further economic cooperation, with potential growth in trade and investment across various sectors. As Europe continues to seek reliable and sustainable energy sources, the Azerbaijani-Hungarian partnership serves as a model for international energy collaboration.

The announcement by Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov signals a significant milestone in Azerbaijan-Hungary relations, highlighting the strategic importance of energy cooperation. With the continued development of key projects like the Shah Deniz gas field and the Southern Gas Corridor, both nations are set to play crucial roles in shaping the future of European energy security.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz