Azerbaijan's joining Global Methane Pledge aligns with international efforts to limit global warming

Methane reduction is of global significance. The fact that 155 countries, contributing to around 50% of global methane pollution, have pledged to reduce emissions underscores the widespread recognition of the urgency to address this potent greenhouse gas.

Azerbaijan's decision to join the "Global Methane Pledge" is a notable step. The voluntary commitment to reduce methane emissions by at least 30% by 2030 aligns with the overall goal set by the initiative at COP26. This demonstrates Azerbaijan's recognition of the role it can play in combating climate change and its willingness to contribute to international efforts.

On March 4th, Azerbaijan announced its participation in the "Global Methane Pledge," which involves voluntary commitments by states to reduce methane emissions.

Within the framework of this initiative, Azerbaijan is ready to join international efforts aimed at reducing global methane emissions by at least 30 percent by 2030.

The "Global Methane Pledge" is an initiative put forward as a global commitment to reduce methane emissions by the United States and the European Union (EU) during the 26th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP26) held in Glasgow in 2021.

The mention of collaboration with Azerbaijan within COP29 signals a commitment to ongoing efforts. It suggests a continuation of the dialogue and actions initiated at COP28, emphasizing the importance of sustained international cooperation to achieve meaningful results.

The commitment to reduce methane emissions by at least 30% by 2030 provides a specific and measurable goal. This time-bound objective reflects the urgency of addressing climate change and aligns with broader international efforts to limit global warming.

British expert Neil Watson, in a comment for Azernews, highlighted the significance of Azerbaijan, a hydrocarbon-producing nation, becoming a signatory to the Global Methane Pledge, particularly in light of its role as the host for COP-29.

While criticisms may arise, labeling the hosting by countries like Dubai and Azerbaijan as a case of the 'poacher becoming the gamekeeper,' Watson contends that it genuinely reflects global apprehension about greenhouse gas emissions. He sees it as an acknowledgment of the pivotal role that fossil fuel-producing nations must play in addressing environmental concerns—a manifestation of the evolving world order and the future trajectory for our planet.

Watson is optimistic about the feasibility of achieving voluntary commitments, provided that collective strategies remain undeterred by conflicts and do not become overshadowed by war-centric agendas that could dominate economies.

As the world transitions towards gas and renewable energy, replacing aging fossil-fuel-powered vehicles, Watson anticipates a reduction in methane emissions. However, he underscores the need for substantial investment, emphasising that such efforts are only feasible in economically vibrant environments. A world marked by disharmony and persistent warfare is unlikely to successfully realize its environmental policy objectives.

