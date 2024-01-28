Under guise of human rights, PACE blackmails Azerbaijan in favor of Armenians

28 January 2024 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

The attitude of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) against Azerbaijan can be considered as fishing in the troubled water. The hatred against Muslims and Azerbaijan has evolved to such an extent that the MEPs do not need to hide it anymore.

In an interview with the international media outlets, Marina Kaljurand, member of PACE from Estonia, chairman of the cooperation and partnership committees with South Caucasus countries, who called for European countries to impose sanctions on Azerbaijan’s gas deal, openly stated that no-one in PACE supported, i.e. do not want Azerbaijan. Her speeches both in the PACE and in the interview were reverberations of hatred hidden in her heart for a long. Turning a blind eye for 30 years when Armenians expelled Azerbaijanis, Kurds, and Meskhetians from their homeland, Marina somehow remembered human rights right after the full liberation of Garabagh.

Exaggerating the situation in Azerbaijan, the Estonian MP lists the so-called violations in the country, but at the end, she adds that Baku is "obliged to satisfy Armenians and should allow them to return to Garabagh. First of all, maybe she suffers from amnesia, but everybody remembers that no one in Azerbaijan expelled them. They voluntarily left Azerbaijan for Armenia. Even, Azerbaijan has not asked Russia to withdraw its peacekeeper from the country, despite Baku having such a right. The road is open for all Armenians born in Garabagh if they agree to hold an Azerbaijani ID card or passport. Secondly, her attitude poses questions. Why the same person has never called European countries to impose sanctions on Armenia when Yerevan expelled over one million people including Azerbaijanis, Kurds, and Meskheti Turks from their homeland? In an interview, she kept saying that Azerbaijan should have a negotiation with Armenians and satisfy them. So, here arises another question: what do Armenians want? Of course, they want to grasp Azerbaijani territories. In other words, the Estonian MP requires Azerbaijan to give its historical land to Armenia to satisfy Armenians. Frankly speaking, it is a big riddle. On one hand, the members of PACE say that they recognize Garabagh as Azerbaijani land but at the same time, they demand that we should satisfy Armenians. How is it possible?

Frank Schwabe, the MP from Germany, made a big similar buzz, as well. He evaded questions about why he had not called to impose sanctions on Armenia when Yerevan invaded Azerbaijani lands. He said that PACE does not solve the territorial problems. However, the same person requires that Armenians should return to Garabagh. So, if PACE does not engage in solving territorial issues, why does he demand from us to allow Armenians to return? Or, why has he never voiced such demands against Yerevan? Is expelling over one million people from their homeland not considered a violation of human rights? Or, do only Armenians have such kind of right?

Frankly speaking, it is crystal clear that the members of PACE are not interested in human rights in Azerbaijan. The resolution of the French Senate, Borrell's speech and the resolution at the PACE against Azerbaijan - all these are related to each other. Against the background of recent diplomatic failures, France stepped aside and promoted Germany. That is why the German MP Frank Schwabe proposed the initiative. Their intention is obvious.

Like many Armenians, it seems that European countries thought that with the arrival of Russian peace-keepers, Garabagh would be under Armenian occupation forever. They thought that Azerbaijan would not dare to do anything in the presence of Russia. However, Azerbaijan solved the Garabagh conflict and liberated its territories. The members of PACE cannot accept this. Let us imagine that the situation in Azerbaijan, in terms of human rights, is as bad as they claim. So, why have they kept their mouth shut, so far? Why have they remembered human rights violations in Azerbaijan just after liberating Garabagh? So that, before September 2023 Azerbaijan was good for EU officials, but after that date Azerbaijan turns to be worse for them?

Such a political game will not work. Azerbaijan does not have any territories to give it to Armenia. No blackmails can cow Azerbaijan's political will and the delegation that represented the country in PACE. The Azerbaijani politicians got ahead of them, put them in a humiliating situation, by not attending the last meeting and proudly cut off relations with the Islamophobic, anti-Azerbaijani institution. As a great Azerbaijani author of Jewish origin Kurban Said told, we do not need Europe, we are East. Surely, one day, PACE will lose its biggest part.

---

Qabil Ashirov is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow him on Twitter: @g_Ashirov

