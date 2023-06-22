Iran's Armenian love that pollutes Aras water: South Azerbaijani expert stigmatizes regime's biased approach

22 June 2023 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

Rena Murshud Read more

Iran, which has the same character as its sister country Armenia, does not even lag behind her in hypocrisy. Sometimes they hug each other, sometimes they crush each other, but neither friendship nor sisterhood is comprehensible.

In any case, this unusual passion of Iran for Armenia is a feeling that arose precisely because of Azerbaijan.

If both sides a carefully examined, there is no reason for them to be interested in each other. Armenian root, which is not indigenous to the Caucasus, but grows like a wild plant seed, can be loved for what? Or what can a regime devoid of morality and human feelings understand about the beauty of nature?

Speaking of nature, let's go back to the attitude of both couples to the Aras River. Two days ago, the Iranian state, which reluctantly published a critical article about Armenia's pollution of the Aras River with toxic waste, almost apologized to Yerevan by publishing an erratum under its article. But somehow it happened that it did not forget Azerbaijan there either. Although inappropriate and unfair, it managed to insinuate Azerbaijan in order not to break the hearts of her sisters in Yerevan.

It is known to everyone that the Armenians polluted the Aras River with radioactive substances, and this was repeatedly reported in the local and foreign media. However, according to Iran's claims, Azerbaijan also has a 'role' in the pollution of the Araz River. Undoubtedly, Iran, which does not lag behind its sister Armenia in occupying the territories of neighboring states, is very well aware of geography. Everyone knows that the Aras River, which incepts in Turkiye, passes through the territory of neighboring states (Nakhchivan, Armenia, Iran) and finally joins the Kura River in Azerbaijan.

At this time, the question arises that if Iran, as an objective state, is a real supporter of the safety and security of environment, why does it unfairly hint Azerbaijan in such an article? Otherwise, it could have involved Turkiye first in solving the issue, or it could have directly criticized Armenia, which is the real reason in fact. But again, unfortunately, Iran's problem is not the ecocide committed by Armenia...

"When Iran criticizes Armenia, it does not do it on behalf of the state, but on behalf of individuals. With this approach, Iran supposedly demonstrates its objective approach. However, it does not criticize Armenia because it sees Armenia as a friend. However, the population living around the Aras River in Iran declares with footage and many other evidence that Armenia is responsible for the pollution."

A South Azerbaijani political analyst living in Turkiye Babek Shahid said these words in his comments for Azernews. According to him, there is great hatred of population towards Armenians in Iran. Iran ignores the Armenian ecocide just for the purpose of not revealing the hatred of its local population.

Speaking about Turkiye-Azerbaijan-Iran relations, the expert said that Iran, as an object of hatred, does not separate these two countries from each other. In other words, when making an unfair claim against Azerbaijan, it also applies to Turkiye.

The political analyst linked the root of this relationship with the water crisis between Iran and Turkiye.

"Currently, there is a serious drought in the northwestern part of Iran, so the country is experiencing a major water crisis. The Iranian authorities also connect the drought problem they are facing in irrigation works with the water dams that as though Turkiye transfers to the Tigris-Euphrates River. Also, Iran allegedly pointed to Turkiye as the cause of the recent sandstorm in its territory."

The expert stressed that Iran is used to blaming its problems on others. With this, it avoids responsibility and tries to lower the reputation of countries with which it does not have good relations, the expert added.

In addition, Babek Shahid spoke about the fact that the North West project signed between Russia, India and Iran in 2000 has not yet been launched.

"Iran's lack of infrastructure and relations with neighboring regions cause delays not only in the North-West, but also in other projects. Iran is negotiating projects with the countries it wants to cooperate with, but it does not show any results in practice," the expert said.

In conclusion, talking about Iran's recent dissuading of neighboring Armenia regarding the opening of the Zangazur corridor, Babek Shahid said that Iran is already aware of the seriousness of the corridor issue. For this reason, it wants Armenia to take a step back due to its geopolitical and geostrategic position. Iran is very seriously concerned about the current obstacles in the launch of the North-West project and the opening of the Zangazur Corridor. Also, according to him, Iran, as the third type of state in the South Caucasus region, is trying to express political ideas because it is isolated, but in reality it is trying to show its existence. Iran intends to win some time and stirs up situation with such speeches.

---

Rena Murshud is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @RenaTagiyeva

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz