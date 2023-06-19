First, Ukraine, and now Karabakh - why does West turn blind eye to Russia's project of Vardanyan?

19 June 2023 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

Some businessmen who still use the back of the Russian peacekeeping forces as a shield, and feel themselves in charge of some kind of minister or leader in the sovereign territories of Azerbaijan by trusting them, again came to the fore with their so-called activities. Currently, Karabakh is like a soul whose wound has just been healed. Unfortunately, some elements that are still intensifying separatism inside that wound are preventing it from healing by injecting a germ that poses a serious threat. We are talking about Ruben Karlenovich Vardanyan, whose financial sources are mysterious, but who built a wide business circle in Russia, including taking refuge in the intimate areas of Russian peacekeeping units and entering the Karabakh territory of Azerbaijan. Although he is involved in business, this nomad oligarch, who has no influence in politics, is currently declaring himself a ‘patriot’ and making a group of Armenian minorities in Karabakh to hang around him.

According to Armenian media, Ruben Vardanyan announced a "tour" to villages and regions in the deployment zone of Russian peacekeepers. "A series of visits to the regions," as Rubik loudly called his voyage, is aimed at "informing residents about the blockade and its consequences." Vardanyan also said that he intends to "gather, mobilize people for an uncompromising struggle to the end."

Apparently, the Karabakh Armenians are still not aware that it turns out that they are "under blockade" and are "starving" very much, as Vardanyan assures in his interviews. But this is not the most important thing.

Note that Rubik is trying to form a kind of group around him, simultaneously criticizing both the Armenian authorities and the so-called Karabakh leaders. That is, in fact, Vardanyan becomes a separatist among the separatists both in Karabakh and in Yerevan...a unique trend, of course.

It will be especially interesting to observe the reaction of the separatists themselves to such an agenda. Vardanyan almost does not hide that the stories about how much he worries about Karabakh and the Armenians there are fairy tales that even he himself does not believe in. Rubik works for his Moscow curators and acts solely in their interests. That is why he is trying to take advantage of the situation and disrupts the progress in the Armenian-Azerbaijani talks.

And if we compare this with the recent circulations in the Russian media - about almost an ultimatum that the United States allegedly put forward to Karabakh - it becomes clear why Rubik and his patrons are in such a hurry.

However, these are not the only reasons that make Vardanyan a target in the eyes of the West. Because when we examine deeply, it turns out that Vardanyan's plan is related to different nuances. First, Vardanyan is a Moscow-made figure whose mission is to carry out a plan drawn up by his masters in Russia. The second is that Vardanyan appears at the center point of collision between Russia and the West. So, considering both points, we can say that Vardanyan's presence in Karabakh both benefits and does not benefit the West. So, let's talk about how Vardanyan was parachuted into Karabakh.

Vardi's avidity for politics and high position began in 2020 after the victory of the Glorious Army of Azerbaijan over all Armenian separatist groups in the image of him. Until that time, the homeless "patriot", who later accepted Armenian citizenship, was only engaged in his own dirty business. Although Vardanyan built a big business world for himself in Russia, there are some facts that his financial sources are also connected with the West. But what is said about him does not end there...

Following Russo-Ukraine war in 2022, Vardanyan was named in a draft bill in the U.S. House of Representatives which called for him to be targeted for individual sanctions. However, he denies that his renunciation of Russian citizenship is an attempt to escape international sanctions against Russia. Of course, Ruben, who is a professional chameleon in the business he runs, managed to get rid of this hassle. It seems that either Vardanyan now sees Karabakh as an easier morsel, or those who manage him wanted him to perform his acting role in Karabakh for a certain period of time.

But I wonder what are the subtle and remarkable means that connect Vardanyan with the West?

As mention to some delicate facts, one of the means that links him to the West is his wife, Veronika Zonabend, of Jewish origin. Zonabend is the co-founder of the Armenian UWC Dilijan College. She also holds a post at the American University of Armenia advisory board. Zonabend is the head of the executive board at the Teach For Armenia Educational Foundation.

Another reason is the various types of financial resources that partially bind it to Europe, as well as its anti-Western activities.

In 2013 Vardanyan along with Mikhail Broitman started Vardanyan, Broitman and Co, an investment company. As of 2018, Vardanyan owned 75% of the company. Its assets include shares in Ameriabank, UFS Transport operator, and several venture projects (Lamoda, Pronutria, NtechLab). Just for more details, Ameriabank CJSC is an Armenian universal bank offering corporate, investment and retail banking services headquartered in Yerevan, Armenia. And the most interesting fact is that in December 2015 the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) acquired a stake in Ameriabank's statutory capital, of which the statutory capital increased by AMD 6,639,680,000 (USD 17276819.18).

It should be noted that 2019 can also be considered a part of Vardanya's business life in Russia. The situation that brought him face to face with the West started after the outbreak of the war in 2022 between Russia and Ukraine. Vardanyan was placed on the Ukrainian government’s list of sanctioned people for his role as a board member of the Russian air cargo company Volga Dnepr, which plays a major role in Russian military air transport.

As can be seen from the mentioned facts, Vardnyan's black business does not lag behind the companies of Armenia that have been earlier subjected to Western sanctions. While Vardanyan was a supporter of the Ukrainian war, he is currently seriously spending money on separatist activities in Karabakh. As the saying goes, Your direction, not your intention, determines your destination. Ill-minded oligarchs like Vardanyan certainly cannot have any intention. Rubik, who changes his skin like a chameleon, carries a passport of different nationalities every day and uses his nationality as an instrument for personal interests, is really a carbuncle formed in Karabakh with full of pass in it.

Rubik Vardanyan, who has worked tirelessly in igniting the war in Ukraine and now disrupting the peace in Karabakh with his activities contrary to the wishes of the West and the world ‘thanks to his dirty financial resources’, is unfortunately not seen by the West, who allegedly shows concerns about the ongoing situation in Karabakh. Why does the West with its double-standard, which immediately launched a mechanism of sanctions on the separatist ‘element’ who has been wealthy due to Russia in the Ukraine war, turns a blind eye to its illegal activities in Karabakh?

Washington - and the West as a whole - would have to ask again, what money is being used to fund this spending of the life of Rubik Vardanyan. And what financial flows, in what directions Vardanyan still manages. I'm sure they will find a lot of interesting things.

Elnur Enveroglu is AzerNews’ deputy editor-in-chief, follow him on @ElnurMammadli1

