Armenian citizens were part of so-called "Dashnak" battalion fighting against Azerbaijan [PHOTO]
During the trial at the Baku Military Court on March 13, Armenian Major General Davit Manukyan admitted that Jirayr Sefilyan was the commander of the "Shushi" special military battalion, which fought against Azerbaijan in Garabagh.
Azernews reports that Manukyan, in response to questions, stated that he was unaware that Sefilyan was born in Beirut, Lebanon, and said: "He came from 'Western Armenia,' but he was a citizen of Armenia."
He further noted that the "Dashnak" battalion, which fought against Azerbaijan in Garabagh, consisted of multiple detachments. "The detachments included people from Garabagh and citizens of Armenia," he added.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!