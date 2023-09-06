Azerbaijani Army prevents another illegal attempt by Armenia to dig trench roads

6 September 2023 14:59 (UTC+04:00)

On September 6, at about 12:10, illegal Armenian armed detachments in the territory of Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeeping forces are temporarily stationed, attempted to dig new trench roads in order to approach the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of the Lachin region, Azernews reports.

The conducted work was immediately stopped as a result of the urgent measures taken by the Azerbaijan Army Units.

---

