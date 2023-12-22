State Tourism Agency starts preparation for OTM Mumbai 2024

22 December 2023 17:52 (UTC+04:00)

Nigar Hasanova Read more

Azerbaijan will participate in the international tourism exhibition OTM Mumbai 2024 to be held in Mumbai, India, on February 8-10 next year, Azernews reports

According to the information, the State Tourism Agency has already started preparations in this regard. The OTM Mumbai 2024 tourism exhibition will be organised at the Jio World Congress Centre.

It should be noted that this year a total of 14 local tourism industry representatives, including Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC, participated in this event. This year, registration for the companies will continue until December 29 on the Azerbaijan Tourism Board's official website.

OTM is the leading travel trade show in Asia-Pacific, with over 800 exhibitors from more than 20 countries. Thousands of travel professionals attend OTM year after year because of the valuable networking opportunities it offers. OTM provides chances to learn about tourism trends and innovations, attend workshops, be part of discussions about what’s happening in the travel industry, and give businesses the boost they deserve.

----

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz