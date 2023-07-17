Azerbaijan demonstrates its ornithological tourism in UK

Azerbaijan State Tourism Agency has demonstrated its ornithological tourism at the Global Bird Fair.

The British Birdwatching Fair is an annual event for birdwatchers, held every August at Rutland Water in Englad, Azernews reports.

Within the fair, suppliers of bird watching equipment as well as artists and tour companies display and sell their wares.

The large-scale event is held every year as an international event to promote ornithological tourism as an important direction of ecotourism.

Over 270 companies from Azerbaijan, Turkiye, Great Britain, USA, Cyprus, Greece, Malta, Portugal, Chile, Ecuador, Colombia and other countries took part in the fair this year.

The fair visitors were given detailed information about the biodiversity of Azerbaijan's national parks, including Ag-Gol, Absheron and Shirvan. The guests were provided insight into the favorable seasons for bird watching in Azerbaijan.

Note that Ag-Gol National Park was established in 2003 for the preservation of migrating routes, areas of wintering and nesting of waterfowl and wader birds, as well as for breeding of commercial fish species.

The Absheron National Park is a great place for all those fascinated by nature.

Established on the basis of Absheron State Nature Sanctuary, the Absheron National Park stretches 783 ha in the administrative territory of Baku city.

Gazelle, jackal, fox, rabbit, badger, Caspian seal, birds such as silver gull, wheezing swan, grey and red-headed black, white-eyed black ducks, big white bittern, sandpiper, bald-coot, and other migrant birds are inhabited here.

Shirvan National Park was founded in 2003 for the protection of goitered gazelles listed in the Azerbaijan Red Data Book.

The park is home to ghazals. Its functions also include environmental monitoring, public environmental education, as well as creating conditions for tourism and recreation.

