For many decades, people around the globe have arrived in Naftalan for skin treatment, Azernews reports.

Naftalan's tourism infrastructure contributes to the tourist flow in the winter season.

The number of local and foreign guests visiting Naftalan on December 31 increased by 1,500 tourists compared to the previous years. In total, 3,000 tourists rested in modern hotels and recreation centers in Naftalan during the winter holidays.

The city hotels hosted gala concerts, entertainment programs, and shows for visitors.

The guests of the city also took part in the excursions around Naftalan and nearby districts.

The word naftalan means a petroleum product, which can be obtained in the city that carries the same name.

The oil in the area was known to people in China and India. Dark viscous liquid was traded by caravans throughout countries of the Near East. Azerbaijani poet Nizami Ganjavi mentioned the transportation of Naftalan oil on caravans from the Safikurd village in his Khamsa poem.

In 1874, German engineer Yeager took interest in Naftalan. Soon, he started the production of ointments, "naphthalene" in Germany and exported them to various countries across the world.

The uniqueness and high efficiency of naftalan oil are confirmed by numerous scientific studies. Azerbaijani scientist Yusif Mammadaliyev was the first to identify the healing properties of the Naftalan oil.

Currently, Naftalan Health Center offers unique natural treatments for 70 bone and skin diseases.

Naftalan also normalizes the endocrine system in the body. It affects the hypothalamus, which produces the serotonin hormone of happiness.

After taking two baths, the level of serotonin begins to fluctuate: a person may experience insomnia or drowsiness, and mood swings are observed. This condition is normal and suggests that naftalan acts on the hypothalamus.

