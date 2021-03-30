By Trend

A draft agreement between the governments of Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan on air traffic was approved at the meeting of the Committee of the Jogorku Kenesh (unicameral parliament of Kyrgyzstan, the legislative state body) on transport, communications, architecture and construction on March 30, Trend reports with reference to the Kyrgyz media.

It is planned to launch flights between the countries within this agreement.

Minister of Transport, Architecture, Construction and Communications of Kyrgyzstan Gulmira Abdralieva said that two carrier airlines - Air Manas - from Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) - from Azerbaijan were chosen upon the agreement of the sides.

Abdralieva stressed that the sale of tickets in the direction of both countries is planned to be launched in May 2021.

Kyrgyzstan will receive two new Airbus 220 aircraft in April.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz