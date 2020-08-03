By Trend

The national air carrier of Azerbaijan will again increase the number of special services operated between Baku and Istanbul.

Therefore, starting from August 6, frequency of flights to Istanbul will be increased reaching 11 per week (currently flights are being performed daily between the cities). AZAL will operate flights to Istanbul twice a day on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays.

The fares are similar to those previously announced for the special flights.

When purchasing tickets, students can again take advantage of a 30% discount. For this, once the booking is made on the website, they need to send a scanned copy of their immigration document and passport to the Airline's call center using the feedback form available on the website or through the WhatsApp messenger. Detailed video instruction on booking a discount ticket is available at: https://youtu.be/HylsY0m9cEM.

According to the new rules, only passengers tested negative for COVID-19 will be allowed to board the flights.

The list of Baku laboratories accredited by the Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) can be found at https://www.azal.az/en/information/covid-clinics.

As previously reported, upon departure from the Istanbul airport, at the check-in counter, passengers will need to present a certificate of negative COVID-19 test results issued by one of the clinics of “Memorial Sağlık Grubu” or other clinics from the list available on the website of the Ministry of Health of Turkey: https://covid19bilgi.saglik.gov.tr/tr/covid-19-yetkilendirilmis-tani-laboratuvarlari-listesi.

Passengers returning from other countries via Istanbul can provide a certificate of PCR testing issued by a laboratory certified by the Ministry of Health (or other competent authority) of that country, or by passing tests in one of the Turkish clinics from the list above.

In all cases, the test results must be received within 48 hours prior to the scheduled flight departure.

In accordance with the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan, all passengers arriving by these flights to Baku will have to self-isolate for two weeks. For this, during the flight they will need to fill out a declaration indicating the address of residence at which they can self-insolate. 8103 SMS permissions will not apply to these individuals.

To recap, on flights operated during the COVID-19 pandemic, special rules will apply both at the airports of departure and arrival and on board the aircraft. "Azerbaijan Airlines" prepared a video instruction available at: https://youtu.be/Rbb_I0NsW7U

---

