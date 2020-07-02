By Laman Ismayilova

Nakhchivan is home to many tourist spots which are both enjoyable and historically valuable. Centuries-long history is reflected in its medieval landmarks.

Mausoleum of Momine Khatun is considered one of the most outstanding landmark of Nachchivan.

Built in 1186 by Ajemi Abubakiroglu, it honors the spouse of Shamsaddin Eldeniz, a founder of the Azerbaijan Atabaylar state.

It has been assumed that Shamsaddin Eldaniz, Momine Khatun, and his son Mahammad Jahan Pahlavan were buried in this mausoleum. The headstones of the buried people in the vault were robbed and taken away.

The mausoleum is decorated with a complex geometric pattern and quotes from the Koran.

There is a quote on the arch of the monument in Kufic, which reads: "We pass away, but only the wind is left behind us. We die, but only a work is left as a present".

Momine Khatun Mausoleum was probably originally built with a madrassa. Some drawings and photographs of the site from the nineteenth century indicate that it existed as part of a religious and educational complex.

The monument consists of underground and aboveground parts. There are four round medallions in which the names of the Caliphs were written inside the dome.

The mausoleum has a round shape inside. The burial place of Momine-Khatun is under the building but there is no entrance to it.

Four round medallions placed on the inner side of the spherical dome are covered with inscriptions and bear the names of Prophet Mohammed, and four rashidun (caliphs) - Abu Bakr, Omar, Osman, Ali and his sons Hassan and Hussein.

This unique masterpiece of the Azerbaijani architectural tradition was inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage Tentative List in Need of Urgent Safeguarding on September 30, 1998.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz