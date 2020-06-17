By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan opened the beach season in the country on June 15, while introducing social distancing rules for beach goers.

Baku city executive power official Bayram Hasanov has told local media that relevant cleaning as well as medical and preventive measures have been implemented in the opened beaches in line with the lockdown rules.

"The distance between sun loungers should be at least 2 meters, and between umbrellas – 4 meters. There will be also special markings on the beaches to maintain social distance between citizens. With the beginning of the beach season - after June 15, there will be medical stations on the beaches. All the above requirements are also relevant for other beaches,” Hasanov said while commenting on social distancing rules that must be observed in the beaches.

Additionally, educational banners have been installed on all beaches, and the personnel will warn visitors of the need to keep a social distance, use disinfectants and cleanliness on the territory.

It should be noted that six public beaches established last year in four districts in Baku are fully ready for the beach season and the entrace to these beaches is free.

On the beaches there are rescue service and medical stations, booths, where visitors can buy various food and soft drinks, as well as service staff operating on the territory to keep the cleanliness at the proper level.

Last year public beaches were created as an alternative to private recreation centers and paid beaches, taking into account the wishes of residents and numerous guests of country.

The first such beach was created in the coastal area “Shykh” in Sabail district, and lately in Sahil, Buzovna, Novkhany, Horadil and Pirshagi districts.

