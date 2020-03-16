By Trend

In connection with the decision on the temporary suspension of flights between Azerbaijan and Turkey, the National Air Carrier of Azerbaijan organizes charter flights to Turkey on behalf of the government, Trend reports with reference to Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC.

Azerbaijani citizens will return from Turkey to their homeland on these flights.

Today’s charter flight from Istanbul to Baku will bring 474 Azerbaijani citizens. Another charter flight will be scheduled tomorrow.

In addition, in the near future, AZAL will open charter flights to Ankara and Antalya.



As necessary, AZAL will continue to open charter flights for Azerbaijani citizens to return to their homeland.

As previously reported, a hotline has been created with the aim of promptly responding to possible requests from Azerbaijani citizens living, studying or temporarily staying in Turkey at the Embassy and Consulate General of Azerbaijan. Hotline number: +90 537 282 67 40.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz