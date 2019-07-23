By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani cuisine is full of diverse flavors and delicious recipes. Every region has its own distinct cuisine.

Regional Culinary Festival invites foodies to enjoy countless delicacies in Guba, the country's picturesque spot, on July 27-28.

The festival is a unique culinary experience that showcases products from local producers and professionals in the field of tourism.

The two-day event will take place in Nizami Park. Separate thematic zones entitled Cuisine Samples, Food and Tasting Area, and Sale of Local Agricultural Products will be open to the visitors, where manufacturers will sell their products.

The festival will also feature zones for the main stage, master classes as well as an amusement park.

Gastronomic, cultural, historical and entertainment programs will be presented as part of the festival.

People's Artist Mansur Ibrahimov, Honored Artists Zemfira Ismayilova, Anar Shushali, Teyyar Bayramov, Elchin Hashimov, Elnur Ahmadov, singers Adalat Shukurov, Sevda Yahyaeva and others will perform at the festival.

On the last day of the festival Shahdag Guba Hotel will host master classes by culinary chefs.

The festival is co-organized with the support of the Ministry of Culture, State Tourism Agency, Guba Executive Power, Shahdag Guba Hotel, Khachmaz Regional Culture Office, Guba Organization of Destination Management, and Agency for Development of Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs).

National cuisine offers a wide range of spices, meat dishes and vegetables. Fresh herbs, including mint, coriander, dill, basil, parsley, tarragon, leek, chive, thyme, marjoram, green onion, and watercress are very popular and often accompany the main dish.

Dolma, bozbash, bozartma, Shish kebab, piti, pilaf, and govurma are unique dishes of the national cuisine.

Shakh Pilaf is the signature dish of the national cuisine. The name of this dish is derived from its shape which resembles the crown of a Medieval Eastern ruler. It is traditionally presented as the main dish at wedding ceremonies in Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan attracts all those who have a sweet tooth. There are more than 30 varieties of Azerbaijani pastries that use unique ingredients such as poppy seeds, walnuts, almonds, sesame seeds, ginger, and cardamom, which make the treats spicy and especially tasty.

Pakhlava, shekerbura, and badambura, symbols of the Novruz holiday, are among the most famous Azerbaijani sweets.

