“Qarabag” vs “Neftchi” draws second-highest attendance of the season
The highly anticipated XXXI round match of the Misli Premier League between “Qarabag” and “Neftchi” (3:0), held at the Tofig Bahramov Republic Stadium, drew a crowd of 7,200 spectators, Azernews reports, citing the Professional Football League.
This match marked the second-highest attendance of the season, surpassed only by the XXIII round encounter between the same rivals, which attracted 9,355 fans to the “Neftchi Arena.”
Remarkably, the third-most attended match also came from the Azerbaijani derby: the XV round game between “Neftchi” and “Qarabag” (0:3) at the “Neftchi Arena,” which saw 7,069 spectators.
The fourth-highest turnout was recorded in the IX round when 7,000 fans attended the “Sumgayit” vs “Qarabag” match at the Mehdi Huseynzade Stadium in Sumgayit.
