Triathlon Federation holds presentation of new head coach and annual report event [PHOTOS]

13 April 2025 12:55 (UTC+04:00)

The Azerbaijan Triathlon Federation (ATF) hosted an event to officially introduce its new head coach and to present a comprehensive review of its activities over the past two years.

According to a statement from the ATF’s press service, Federation President Farid Farhadzade emphasized that the country's expanding modern sports infrastructure—particularly in regional areas—alongside continued state support is creating significant opportunities for the development of triathlon in Azerbaijan.

The highlight of the event was the introduction of Aleksandr Mordasov as the new head coach of the national triathlon team. In his first address, Mordasov outlined his vision and objectives, which include enhancing training protocols, strengthening the team’s talent pool, and achieving improved results on the international stage.

Following the introduction, ATF Secretary General Seymur Huseynov delivered a performance report covering the past two years. The report detailed local and international competitions, athlete achievements, and the federation’s strategic plans going forward.

Toward the end of the event, vice presidents and members of the Executive Committee shared their thoughts on the future trajectory of triathlon in the country. They offered recommendations on athlete development, infrastructure use, and international representation.

The event concluded with a productive exchange of ideas and a unified call for increased collaboration and joint efforts to further promote triathlon as a national sport.