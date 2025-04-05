Kəpəz FC Forward Expresses Disappointment After Home Draw

5 April 2025 11:15 (UTC+04:00)

"Unfortunately, we couldn't fulfill our task in the football match against Sabail FC," Azernews reports, citing Tajikistani footballer of Kəpəz FC, Shervoni Mabatshoev, made this statement to the club’s press service while evaluating the result of their Misli Premier League Matchday 28 clash with Sabail.

The player expressed disappointment that they failed to secure a win at home:

“As I’ve said before, and I still believe it — it doesn’t matter who scores. What matters is the team’s victory and making our fans happy. We’re competing with the Baku club for the same goal, and we’re neighbors in the league table. That’s why winning this home match was very important for us. Unfortunately, we couldn't fulfill the task. We’ll try to make up for it.”

The 24-year-old footballer also said the team is fully focused on their next match against Sabah:

“We’ll be playing away. Actually, all matches feel like away games for us. We need to improve our position in the standings. So we aim to achieve a positive result in this match as well. Sabah is a strong opponent. We're preparing well for the game. The coaches are giving us the necessary advice. We want to bring joy to our fans by winning. We need to regain their trust.”

Note: The Matchday 28 game between Kəpəz and Sabail ended in a 1–1 draw. The only goal for the Ganja club was scored by Shervoni Mabatshoev in the 41st minute.