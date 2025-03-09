Azerbaijani gymnasts win bronze at Flanders acro cup in Belgium

9 March 2025 16:30 (UTC+04:00)

The Azerbaijani acrobatic gymnastics team has secured a bronze medal at the Flanders Acro Cup, an international tournament held in Antwerp, Belgium.

According to the Azernews, the medal-winning team consisted of Ceyla Əlizadə, Qəşəng Ağamoğlanlı, and Dinara İbadova, who claimed third place in the competition.

This success marks another achievement for Azerbaijan in the field of acrobatic gymnastics on the international stage.