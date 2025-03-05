Azerbaijan observes Physical Education and Sports Day

5 March 2025 17:59 (UTC+04:00)

March 5 is recognized as Physical Education and Sports Day in Azerbaijan, a celebration established by Presidential Decree on March 4, 2005, Azernews reports.

This day honours the commitment and advancements in sports within the country.

Across the nation, various events, competitions, and workshops take place to motivate participation in sports among people of all ages, inspiring both young individuals and the wider community to engage in athletic pursuits.

History behind Physical Education and Sports Day

The choice of March 5 holds special significance as it commemorates a key moment in Azerbaijan's sports history.

On this day in 1995, the National Leader of Azerbaijani People Heydar Aliyev met with the winners of various world and European championships at the Baku Sports Palace.

During this meeting, he created the Sports Fund and initiated a new strategy aimed at enhancing the development of physical education and sports in Azerbaijan.

Over the years, under the leadership of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, who has been at the helm of the National Olympic Committee since 1997, Azerbaijan has gained recognition as a leading nation in sports.

The government's commitment to sports and physical education has been unwavering, with increasingly greater efforts each year.

This includes significant investments in improving sports facilities, establishing Olympic Sports Complexes, and developing training bases.

These initiatives have led to impressive results, highlighted by the increasing number of medals and accolades earned at the Olympic Games and world championships.

Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games

Azerbaijani athletes have shown great talent and hard work in competitions, often winning medals and making their country proud.

Azerbaijani team was represented at Paris 2024 by 48 athletes in 15 sports. The athletes secured a total of seven medals, including two gold, two silver and three bronze. As a result, the country took 30th position on the overall medal tally.

The gold medalists from Azerbaijan were judokas including, Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg) and Zelym Kotsoiev (100 kg). Taekwondo fighter Gashim Magomedov (58 kg) and boxer Alfonso Dominguez (92 kg) enriched the country's medal haul with silver medals.

Azerbaijan also celebrated its bronze medal winners, who included Greco-Roman wrestler Hasrat Jafarov (67 kg) as well as freestyle wrestlers Magomedkhan Magomedov ( 97 kg) and Georgiy Meshvildishvili (125 kg).

Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games

The Azerbaijani team delivered a remarkable performance at the 2024 Paris Summer Paralympic Games, securing a total of 11 medals, comprised of 4 gold, 2 silver, and 5 bronze. The gold medals were achieved by Imamaddin Khalilov in taekwondo, Said Najafzade in athletics, Lamiya Valiyeva in athletics, and Orkhan Aslanov, also in athletics. Silver medals were earned by Raman Salei in swimming and Lamiya Valiyeva in athletics. Meanwhile, the bronze medals were clinched by Sabir Zeynalov in taekwondo, Raman Salei (who won two medals), Vali Israfilov in swimming, and Ilham Zakiyev in judo.

This impressive achievement enabled Azerbaijan to finish 28th in the overall medal standings.

Gazakh, Goranboy Ismayilli in the spotlight as Youth and Sports Capitals

Azerbaijan Ministry of Youth and Sports has announced an exciting decision aimed at promoting sports and youth development in the country.

Gazakh was selected as Sports Capital 2026, while Goranboy was honoured as Youth Capital 2026 at the Board Meeting of the Ministry. At the same time, Ismayilli has been designated as Youth Capital 2027.

Each of these districts has great cultural significance, setting the stage for transformative youth and sports initiatives in the coming years.

Active PreparationsThe for CIS Games 2025

Azerbaijan gets ready for CIS Games 2025, a multi-sport event among the member countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States.

CIS Games 2025 will be held from September 28 to October 8 in the city of Ganja, which is the "Sports Capital of the Commonwealth of Independent States in 2025", as well as in the cities of Khankandi, Mingachevir, Gabala, Shaki, Goygol and Yevlakh. It is proposed to hold competitions in 23 sports.

It is expected that not only sports delegations of the CIS countries but also athletes from a number of other countries will be invited to participate in the Games.

Celebrating Azerbaijan's Sports Dedication

As we celebrate Physical Education and Sports Day, it is clear that Azerbaijan's dedication to sports continues to inspire future generations.

The country's achievements in international sports have earned it recognition around the world, establishing it as a competitive nation.