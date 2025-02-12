AMADA expands international cooperation in anti-doping [PHOTOS]

12 February 2025 19:17 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan National Anti-Doping Agency (AMADA) continues to actively participate in anti-doping events, which once again confirms the agency's commitment to international cooperation and the promotion of initiatives for a clean sport, Azernews reports.

The AMADA delegation attended the meeting of the Education Advisory Group of the Council of Europe (T-DO ED), organized by the German National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) in Bonn, Germany.

The meeting served as a valuable platform for exchanging views of experts in anti-doping education, discussing best practices and key aspects of updating the International Educational Standard (ISE).

A total of 26 members of the Institute of National Anti-Doping Organizations (iNADO) participated in the event, which once again confirmed the global commitment of the anti-doping community to strengthening educational programs and effective implementation of ISE.

During the meeting, which was held in a personal format, the AMADA Executive Director Tahmina Taghiyev and the Deputy Executive Director Rufat Afandiyev were engaged in discussions on educational strategies and methods of data exchange in the field of anti-doping investigations.

Participants had the opportunity to work together on the process of updating ISE and study innovative ways to strengthen anti-doping education worldwide.

The meeting was attended by leaders of national anti-doping organizations from different countries, as well as representatives of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), the International Olympic Committee (IOC), and other prestigious sports organizations, creating a favorable atmosphere for cooperation in promoting initiatives for a clean sport.

As part of the visit, a bilateral meeting of the management of AMADA and NADA was also held, focused on the research and analytical aspects of doping.

The meeting was attended by the NADA Chairman of the Executive Committee of Lars Moritz Berger.

The perspectives of cooperation in the field of scientific anti-doping research were discussed. During the negotiations, Tahmina Taghiyev and Lars Moritz Berger once again emphasized the importance of cooperation in areas such as education, research, and strategic partnership to protect the integrity of sports.

The working visit of the AMADA leadership to Germany was another step taken by the agency on the path of adapting best global practices, strengthening anti-doping policies, and expanding international cooperation for the protection of sports integrity.

The Azerbaijan National Anti-Doping Agency (AMADA) was established on December 23, 2016, as a national anti-doping organisation with the mission of fighting doping in sports.

The legal background covering the agency's mission is the Law "On the fight against the use of doping substances and methods in sport," signed and, respectively, implemented by the Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the last quarter of 2016.