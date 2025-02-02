Lankaran secures narrow victory as 13th round of Azerbaijan Basketball Championship concludes
The 13th round of the Azerbaijan Basketball Championship has come to an end, with the final game in Group B seeing Lankaran edge out Guba in a closely contested match, finishing 87:84, Azernews reports.
Earlier in the round, several competitive encounters took place:
- Nakhchivan triumphed over Sarhadchi (80:76).
- Absheron secured a win against Sabah (67:59).
- NTD outlasted Neftchi in a high-scoring duel (105:100).
- Sumgayit defeated Sheki (98:93).
- Ordu emerged victorious over Ganja (93:90).
