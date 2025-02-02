Lankaran secures narrow victory as 13th round of Azerbaijan Basketball Championship concludes

2 February 2025 17:40 (UTC+04:00)

Earlier in the round, several competitive encounters took place:

The 13th round of the Azerbaijan Basketball Championship has come to an end, with the final game in Group B seeing Lankaran edge out Guba in a closely contested match, finishing 87:84, Azernews reports.

