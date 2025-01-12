Spanish Super Cup Final: Real Madrid and Barcelona face off today

12 January 2025 18:00 (UTC+04:00)

The winner of the Spanish Super Cup will be determined today as Real Madrid and Barcelona clash in the final match.

Azernews reports that the decisive game will take place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, kicking off at 23:00 Baku time.

In the tournament’s history, Barcelona has claimed the Super Cup 14 times, while Real Madrid has lifted the trophy 13 times.

Real Madrid out for some clasico payback against Barcelona in Spanish Super Cup final after their 4-0 defeat back in October. The minor trophy disputed three thousand miles from Spain will mean extra cash for the clubs’ coffers and gauge how each enters the second half of the season.