Just one day left to register for classic car rally and exhibition

14 August 2024 11:54 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Just one day remains to register for the classic car rally and exhibition, scheduled for August 25, Azernews reports citing the event organizer Azerbaijan Automobile Federation (AAF).

Cars manufactured before 1984 can participate in the procession, which has already become a tradition.

Classic car owners can register for participation in the parade by contacting the AAF email address [email protected] or +99450 295 01 00 until August 15.

Before the rally, an exhibition of classic cars will be set up in the Seaside National Park.

The march, which starts from the Seaside National Park, will pass through the streets of the capital, in front of the Heydar Aliyev Center, and end at Dreamland Golf Club.

In addition to the cars registered in the AAF, some classic cars displayed in the permanent exhibition at the Heydar Aliyev Center will also participate in the classic cars parade.

At the end of the route, an exhibition of classic cars will be held at Dreamland Golf Club. A retro-style concert and entertainment program will be presented here with the participation of well-known performers, and winners will be selected in various nominations for quizzes, clothing and cars.

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz