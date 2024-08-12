Azerbaijan wraps up Paris 2024 with 7 Medals, carries flag at closing ceremony

12 August 2024 10:21 (UTC+04:00)

The closing ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris has concluded, Azernews reports.

The Azerbaijani team proudly participated in the official parade, with their national flag carried by Hashim Magomedov, an Olympic silver medalist in taekwondo, and Zeynab Hummatova, a rhythmic gymnast who secured a 5th place finish in her competition.

Azerbaijan concluded the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics with an impressive haul of two gold, two silver, and three bronze medals, finishing 30th in the overall medal standings.

---

