Azerbaijani wrestler wins bronze beating Poland's Baran [PHOTOS]

11 August 2024 09:21 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani freestyle wrestler Giorgi Meshvildishvili claimed a bronze medal at the Summer Olympics, Azernews reports.

Competing in the 125 kg weight category, Meshvildishvili faced off against Poland’s Robert Baran.

The match concluded with a decisive 9:3 victory for the Azerbaijani athlete.

With this win, Azerbaijan’s medal count at the Paris Olympics has reached six. Earlier, judokas Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg) and Zelim Kotsoyev (100 kg) became Olympic champions, while taekwondo competitor Gashim Magomedov and boxer Alfonso Dominguez (92 kg) secured silver medals. Additionally, Greco-Roman wrestler Hasrat Jafarov (67 kg) also earned a bronze medal.

