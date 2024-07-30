UEFA Nations League: Azerbaijani team to face Slovakia

30 July 2024 18:19 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijani team will test its strength in the Group Stage of the UEFA Nations League on September 8, Azernews reports.

The national team will play an away match with the Slovak team in the second round at the Kosice Football Arena. The match will start at 20:00 (Baku time).

The match of the IV round, scheduled for October 14, will take place at Tofig Bahramov Republican Stadium.

The UEFA Nations League is a biennial international football competition played by the senior men's national teams of the member associations of UEFA, the sport's European governing body.

The competition replaces the international friendly matches previously played on the FIFA International Match Calendar, with European national teams engaging in more frequent competitive matches against other European national teams of comparable level.

The 2024–25 UEFA Nations League will be the fourth season of the UEFA Nations League.

The competition will run from September to November 2024 (league phase), March 2025 (League A quarter-finals, and League A/B and B/C play-offs), June 2025 (Nations League Finals) and March 2026 (League C/D play-offs).

Spain are the defending champions, having won the 2023 finals.

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz